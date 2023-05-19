Popular North Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best BBQ Ribs In The State
By Sarah Tate
May 19, 2023
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you're never too far from a great barbecue joint.
LoveFood looked at reviews, awards and personal experience to find the best spots around the U.S. to find BBQ ribs, compiling a list of the top restaurant in each state for the smoky barbecue classic.
So which restaurant has the best BBQ ribs in North Carolina?
Midwood Smokehouse
This popular Charlotte favorite has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and more than 5,000 reviews. Midwood Smokehouse has several locations around Charlotte plus one in Raleigh and another in Columbia, South Carolina. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"A true North Carolinian barbecue joint, Midwood Smokehouse uses hickory to smoke its St. Louis pork ribs. Here the meat is nicely seasoned, then served dry or sauced, depending on your preference. On the table you'll find South Carolina Mustard, Eastern North Carolina Vinegar, and Cola Barbecue Sauce, which you can help yourself to. If you have any queries, the friendly waitstaff will help you order."
Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best spots for BBQ ribs in the country.