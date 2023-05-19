The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you're never too far from a great barbecue joint.

LoveFood looked at reviews, awards and personal experience to find the best spots around the U.S. to find BBQ ribs, compiling a list of the top restaurant in each state for the smoky barbecue classic.

So which restaurant has the best BBQ ribs in North Carolina?

Midwood Smokehouse

This popular Charlotte favorite has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and more than 5,000 reviews. Midwood Smokehouse has several locations around Charlotte plus one in Raleigh and another in Columbia, South Carolina. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.