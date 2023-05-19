Post Malone Delivers Brand New Single 'Mourning' Off His Upcoming Album

"This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on," Malone recently said about his upcoming album. "I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. Thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much, and am ready to f**king party with y’all. Cheers, and keep spreading love💕🍻."



Malone's Austin album will arrive a year after he dropped his Twelve Carat Toothache LP. The album features hit songs "I Like You (A Happier Song)" with Doja Cat and "Cooped Up" featuring Roddy Ricch. His 16-track LP also contains other collaborations with The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, Fleet Foxes, and Gunna. He revealed the plans for Austin while he's on tour overseas with Rae Sremmurd.



Listen to Post Malone's new song "Mourning" below.