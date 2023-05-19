Post Malone Delivers Brand New Single 'Mourning' Off His Upcoming Album

By Tony M. Centeno

May 19, 2023

Post Malone
Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone's brand new song is here.

On Friday, May 19, the multifaceted artist delivered his latest single "Mourning" as promised. Posty uses iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere to vent his morning after a random night out with his quote, unquote "friends." The hip-pop track is the second single off the artist's upcoming album Austin, which scheduled to drop later this summer. It arrives not long after the "Circles" rapper announced the plans for his fifth studio album and its accompanying tour. In a separate social post he uploaded this week, Malone said his new album his was the "most challenging, rewarding and exciting records" he's ever made.

"This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on," Malone recently said about his upcoming album. "I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. Thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much, and am ready to f**king party with y’all. Cheers, and keep spreading love💕🍻."

Malone's Austin album will arrive a year after he dropped his Twelve Carat Toothache LP. The album features hit songs "I Like You (A Happier Song)" with Doja Cat and "Cooped Up" featuring Roddy Ricch. His 16-track LP also contains other collaborations with The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, Fleet Foxes, and Gunna. He revealed the plans for Austin while he's on tour overseas with Rae Sremmurd.

Listen to Post Malone's new song "Mourning" below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.