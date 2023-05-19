Post Malone Delivers Brand New Single 'Mourning' Off His Upcoming Album
By Tony M. Centeno
May 19, 2023
Post Malone's brand new song is here.
On Friday, May 19, the multifaceted artist delivered his latest single "Mourning" as promised. Posty uses iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere to vent his morning after a random night out with his quote, unquote "friends." The hip-pop track is the second single off the artist's upcoming album Austin, which scheduled to drop later this summer. It arrives not long after the "Circles" rapper announced the plans for his fifth studio album and its accompanying tour. In a separate social post he uploaded this week, Malone said his new album his was the "most challenging, rewarding and exciting records" he's ever made.
"This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on," Malone recently said about his upcoming album. "I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. Thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much, and am ready to f**king party with y’all. Cheers, and keep spreading love💕🍻."
Malone's Austin album will arrive a year after he dropped his Twelve Carat Toothache LP. The album features hit songs "I Like You (A Happier Song)" with Doja Cat and "Cooped Up" featuring Roddy Ricch. His 16-track LP also contains other collaborations with The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, Fleet Foxes, and Gunna. He revealed the plans for Austin while he's on tour overseas with Rae Sremmurd.
Listen to Post Malone's new song "Mourning" below.