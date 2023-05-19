The Best Summer Vacation Destination In Colorado

We're weeks away from the first month of summer, and it's not too late to plan a vacation. In fact, many Americans are sticking closer to home when traveling to amazing places. That's why Trips to Discover found the best summer vacation destination in every state.

"The top summer destinations were chosen based on their quality of weather at this time of year, the number of activities available for the whole family, and easy access to outdoor adventures where you can enjoy views of stunning natural beauty," the travel website said about the list.

According to writers, Colorado's top summer vacation destination is Estes Park! Here's why it was chosen:

"One of the best places to take a summer vacation in Colorado, Estes Park is a small mountain town jam-packed with things to do while serving as the eastern gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park. It’s the perfect base for hiking, fly fishing, wildlife watching and more while surrounded by soaring peaks. The downtown area is home to many shops and eateries along with an amusement park that offers mini-golf, bumper cars, go-karts, and a big slide."

Check out the full list on Trips to Discover's website.