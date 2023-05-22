Carmelo Anthony Announces Decision On NBA Future

Former NBA All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement in a video shared on his social media pages Monday (May 22) morning.

"Thank you #STAYME7O," Anthony wrote alongside the video in which he addressed his son, Kiyan, a high school basketball prospect for Christ The King Regional.

"Now the time has come for me to say goodbye to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride," Anthony said. "With this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me. When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it's not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise, because my story has always been more than basketball.

"My legacy, my son, it's in you. I will forever continue through you because the time has come for you to carry this torch."