Future Is Reportedly Working On 'Dirty Sprite 3'

Future delivered the first Dirty Sprite as his second mixtape in 2011. Four years later, the Atlanta native decided to release the second installment as his third studio album. The project contains fan favorites like "F**k Up Some Commas," "Real Sisters," "Stick Talk" and "Where Ya At" featuring Drake with production by Metro Boomin, Zaytoven and Southside.



While Dirty Sprite 3 wasn't on the fans' bingo card, Future has confirmed another project with Metro Boomin. The hype for Pluto's collaborative album with the Heroes & Villains artist has been building over the pas few months ever since Metro revealed their plans to drop the album. The "Superheroes" producer admitted that their project is in the works during an interview, and Future later confirmed it by reposting the clip of Metro speaking about it. So far, a release date has not been confirmed, but Metro recently said we could see an update on the project as soon as June.



As if those two projects aren't enough, Zaytoven also revealed that Beast Mode 3 is also in the works. At the top of May, Zay posted a trailer to his social media pages that teased the third installment of Future's mixtape series. There's no release date yet, but Zay said it'll arrive "sooner than you think." You can check out the trailer below.