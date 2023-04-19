Metro Boomin Fuels More Hype For His Joint Album With Future

Metro and Future's album has been a hot topic of discussion since their project was first mentioned back in December. Since then, Future confirmed the album's existence but no album title or release date has been announced. Following his show in St. Louis last month, Metro said we can expect a title sometime in June.



"I usually like to keep things in the dark until it's time, but I could say at least get a title," Metro revealed. "Maybe you might get a little something maybe around June… I'm not rushing it or anything."



In his latest post, Metro also included a photo from his #TROCHELLA set. During the show, Future and Metro performed several of their popular collaborations like "Wicked," "Mask Off," and their latest joint "Superheroes" off the producer's Heroes & Villains album. The St. Louis native also brought out numerous collaborators including Diddy, 21 Savage and The Weeknd to perform their smash hit "Creepin'." Abel even stuck around to perform new music off his upcoming album The Idol Vol. 1.

