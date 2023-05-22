Historic Colorado Spot Named Among America's Top Road Trip Restaurants

Taking a long scenic drive across the country can expose you to new places, landscapes, and many experiences. But you're vehicle isn't the only thing that needs fuel. Plenty of roadside restaurants and eateries are there to serve you delicious food during your pit stop.

Just in case you feel peckish during your drive, LoveFood rounded up the best road trip restaurants. This list includes all kinds of establishments, from diners and truck stops to cafes and much more. The website states, "There are hundreds of roadside joints across America, but they weren’t all made equal. From a drive-in serving baked potato–shaped ice cream to an alien-themed truck stop, here are the ones worth a detour."

A Colorado restaurant was featured on the list: Johnson's Corner! Here's why:

"While traversing the Centennial State, satisfy your sweet treat craving at Johnson’s Corner in Johnstown. It claims its cinnamon rolls are world famous, and it’s no wonder people come screeching off the interstate to snack on them. Fluffy and dripping with sugary icing, they're the ideal pick-me-ups for long-haul journeys."

You can find this restaurant at 2842 S.E. Frontage Rd. in Johnstown. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Still hungry? Check out the full list on lovefood.com.