Lil Durk Calls Gunna A 'Rat' & Shows Support For Young Thug

Lil Durk is sounding off with his opinion about Gunna months after the YSL rapper was released from jail.



On Monday, May 22, the Chicago rapper called the DS4EVER artist a "rat" during an interview with Akademiks. During their discussion, Durk said he believes Gunna "told" and that he "should've kept his mouth closed." When it comes to the Internet, Durk said he hasn't unfollowed him or anything because he doesn't take social media seriously. However, he's convinced that Gunna is a rat.



"That man told," Durk said. "He should've went in there and kept his mouth closed... If you a rat, you a rat."