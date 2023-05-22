Lil Durk Calls Gunna A 'Rat' & Shows Support For Young Thug
By Tony M. Centeno
May 22, 2023
Lil Durk is sounding off with his opinion about Gunna months after the YSL rapper was released from jail.
On Monday, May 22, the Chicago rapper called the DS4EVER artist a "rat" during an interview with Akademiks. During their discussion, Durk said he believes Gunna "told" and that he "should've kept his mouth closed." When it comes to the Internet, Durk said he hasn't unfollowed him or anything because he doesn't take social media seriously. However, he's convinced that Gunna is a rat.
"That man told," Durk said. "He should've went in there and kept his mouth closed... If you a rat, you a rat."
Lil Durk believes that Gunna told 👀💯pic.twitter.com/NWLBWu8Jpb— Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) May 22, 2023
Durk also showed his support for Young Thug during the interview. Thug is still awaiting trial at the Fulton County jail as the fifth month of jury selection in the YSL case continues. The YSL co-founder is doing better following previous complaints about his inability to stay healthy behind bars. Gunnaand several others were released from jail after they made plea deals. However, unlike the others, the Alford plea the "Pushin P" artist accepted means he doesn't have to testify at trial or "cooperate with the government," as lawyer Anastacios Manettas puts it.
Lawyer of a YSL co-defendant explains how Gunna’s plea deal is NOT useable against anyone else in the case and “is not cooperation with the government”.— YSL RICO UPDATES ひ (@ThuggerDaily) May 22, 2023
He effectively only told on himself. pic.twitter.com/IELxDQnKSj
After several plea deals and other unforeseen circumstances, the list of defendants is down to 10. Earlier in the interview, Durk told the media personality that he despises "all rats" with a passion because a snitch is what led to his father, Dontay Banks, being arrested and locked up during his childhood. He was raised by his mom while his father ended up behind bars for over two decades because he didn't snitch. After appealing his life sentence, Banks was released from prison in 2019, and later reunited with his son.
Check out another clip from the interview below.