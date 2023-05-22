Nebraska Restaurant Named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In The State

The best food is served straight-up. There are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that offer the best food with a no-frills atmosphere. At these one-of-a-kind locations, the food stands on its own without the help of any fancy decor, drinks, and other amenities that don't have anything to do with the menu. One Nebraska restaurant in particular is known for serving really good food with no frills included in their dining experience.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in all of Nebraska is the Hi-Way Diner located in Lincoln. This no frills restaurant is known for their amazing breakfast options including "eggs Benedict and hash browns." LoveFood mentioned that the third egg is free with any order of eggs!

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Nebraska:

"In an ordinary looking low-rise structure off Highway 2, Hi-Way Diner is a classic, no-frills spot that serves up reliably delicious comfort food. Breakfast is the thing to order at any time of day, with favorites including eggs Benedict and hash browns. Diners even get the third egg free, while the sandwiches are stuffed with fillings like chicken strips and meatloaf."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.