The Best Under-The-Radar Restaurant In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

May 22, 2023

Baked Creamy Macaroni and Cheese with Rotini
Photo: Getty Images

People often crave new dining experiences, including underrated spots with a dedicated customer base. These restaurants can also be decades-old diners, tucked-away pizzerias, and hole-in-the-wall establishments that won't leave you disappointed.

If you want to check out some local eateries, Cheapism found the best under-the-radar restaurant in every state. The website states, "We've checked reviews on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor along with local news reports to track down the best-kept secret in every state and Washington, D.C. — just don't let the locals know we told you."

According to writers, The Pullman is Colorado's top under-the-radar restaurant! Here's why:

"Fans of The Pullman recommend the mac n' cheese made with Gruyere, white cheddar, and mustard-sage bread crumbs as a tasty starter. The grass-fed burgers are another standout, but the menu has lots of choices. If you visit in fall, order the large plate of autumn vegetable cianfotta with Parmesan broth, basil pesto, and — house-made grilled bread."

You can find this restaurant at 330 7th St. in Glenwood Springs. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Want to add more amazing restaurants to your bucket list? Check out the full list on Cheapism's website.

