Billy Idol Announces Additional North American Tour Dates

Billy Idol just announced an additional run of U.S. tour dates, and we couldn't be more excited! The "Hot In The City" standout took to social media to announce the dates and to share ticket presale details. The Idol Live! tour will kick off on Sunday, August 27th in Vancouver, BC.

"More tour dates added! See dates below and visit the “TOUR” page on billyidol.net for presale details!"

Additional tour dates include Vancouver, BC on August 27th, Spokane, Washington on August 28th, Bonner, Montana on August 31st, Washington D.C., on September 8th, Boston, Massachusetts, on September 9th, and Brooklyn, New York on September 12th. Other tour stops include Loveland, Colorado, Aspen, Colorado, Camden, New Jersey, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Foo Fighters will be taking the stage with Idol at the Jazz Aspen Snow Mass show on September 3rd.