Billy Idol Announces Additional North American Tour Dates
By Logan DeLoye
May 23, 2023
Billy Idol just announced an additional run of U.S. tour dates, and we couldn't be more excited! The "Hot In The City" standout took to social media to announce the dates and to share ticket presale details. The Idol Live! tour will kick off on Sunday, August 27th in Vancouver, BC.
"More tour dates added! See dates below and visit the “TOUR” page on billyidol.net for presale details!"
Additional tour dates include Vancouver, BC on August 27th, Spokane, Washington on August 28th, Bonner, Montana on August 31st, Washington D.C., on September 8th, Boston, Massachusetts, on September 9th, and Brooklyn, New York on September 12th. Other tour stops include Loveland, Colorado, Aspen, Colorado, Camden, New Jersey, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Foo Fighters will be taking the stage with Idol at the Jazz Aspen Snow Mass show on September 3rd.
Interested individuals will be able to purchase tickets for the highly-anticipated tour on May 24th 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans will have the option to purchase VIP meet and greet ticket packages that include socially distanced photo opportunities with Idol and Steve Stevens, a premium ticket within the first ten rows of the venue, a VIP laminate, and a special VIP item.