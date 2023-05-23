Decision Made On Austin Ekeler's Future With Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly agreed to a restructured contract with running back Austin Ekeler, two months after he requested a trade, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ekeler, who turned 28 in May, will get an additional $1.75 million in incentives added to his deal after initially being set to earn $6.25 in 2023, the fourth and final year of his $24.5 million extension.

"After an off-season in which he requested to be traded, star RB Austin Ekeler is staying in LA and having close to $2 million in incentives added to his deal for this season, per source. Win-win: Chargers keep their RB and Ekeler will be a free agent after this season at age 28," Schefter tweeted.