Decision Made On Austin Ekeler's Future With Chargers

By Jason Hall

May 23, 2023

Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Photo: Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly agreed to a restructured contract with running back Austin Ekeler, two months after he requested a trade, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ekeler, who turned 28 in May, will get an additional $1.75 million in incentives added to his deal after initially being set to earn $6.25 in 2023, the fourth and final year of his $24.5 million extension.

"After an off-season in which he requested to be traded, star RB Austin Ekeler is staying in LA and having close to $2 million in incentives added to his deal for this season, per source. Win-win: Chargers keep their RB and Ekeler will be a free agent after this season at age 28," Schefter tweeted.

Ekeler was absent from the Chargers' voluntary organized team activities on Monday (May 22), which was addressed by head coach Brandon Staley prior to the reported new agreement.

"The current state with Austin is that he's one of the top backs in the league over the last two seasons. He's been a captain for us," Staley said via ESPN. "We really have the utmost respect for him and the situation."

Ekeler's status for the remainder of OTAs has not yet been determined after he previously opted out last offseason due to other business pursuits. Staley did, however, say that the running back was "for sure" expected to attend the team's upcoming minicamp, which will begin on June 13.

Ekeler recorded an NFL-best 18 touchdowns, as well as a team-high 915 yards on 204 rushing attempts, while also recording 107 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.