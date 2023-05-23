Kodak Black Shares Trailer For Short Film 'The Don' Ahead Of New Album

"THANX to EVERYONE THATS BEEN ON THIS JOURNEY WITH ME LUVIN & THUGGIN !" Kodak wrote about his upcoming album. "I COULDNT FIND PEACE WITHOUT ALL THE VIOLENCE @atlanticrecords It’s Been Well !!! Nothing But Gratitude & The Utmost Respect ☝️"



Kodak Black shared the details of his final album with Atlantic Records last week. The project is set to contain 21 tracks featuring collaborations with EST Gee, Lil Crix, VVSNCE, Syko Bob and more. His latest single "No Love For a Thug," which dropped last month, will also appear on the the album. It serves as the follow-up to his 2022 LP Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1.



Kodak Black's upcoming album and accompanying film will arrive just in time for the second annual Kodak Black Day Festival in his hometown. The Sniper Gang founder shared the details for his festival, which falls on his birthday June 11. Unlike last year's event, 'Yak added a car and bike show element to his festival. Check out the details for Kodak Black Day Festival below.