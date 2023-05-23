Lil Durk Taps Future, Juice WRLD & More For 'Almost Healed' Album

"May 26th Almost Healed," Durk wrote in his caption. "Call my bluff! Let me know which song I should drop tonight ❤️‍🩹"



The follow-up to his 7220 LP will arrive not long after he announced the dates for his upcoming "Sorry For The Drought Tour." He plans to travel around the country alongside Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, DD Osama and other special guests. The tour will begin in Tampa, Fla. on July 28 and will continue on to other major cities like Atlanta, Baltimore, Brooklyn, Detroit and others until Durk and friends wrap things up in Phoenix on September 7. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale now.



"Been gone too long, but I ain’t leaving no more," Durk recently said about the tour. "Sorry For The Drought @kodakblack @nlechoppamusic @ddosama let’s give the world something to look forward to."



Lil Durk's Almost Healed album drops this Friday.