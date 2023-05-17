Lil Durk Recruits Kodak Black & More For 'Sorry For The Drought Tour'
By Tony M. Centeno
May 17, 2023
Lil Durk is hitting the road with some of the biggest rap stars in the game.
On Tuesday, May 16, The Voice announced the dates for his upcoming "Sorry For The Drought Tour" ahead of his new album. Durk plans to travel around the country with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, DD Osama and other special guests. The tour will begin in Tampa, Fla. on July 28 and will continue on to other major cities like Atlanta, Baltimore, Brooklyn, Detroit and others until Durk and friends wrap things up in Phoenix on September 7. Tickets go on sale via Live Nation this Thursday at 10 a.m.
"Been gone too long, but I ain’t leaving no more," Durk wrote in his caption. "Sorry For The Drought @kodakblack @nlechoppamusic @ddosama let’s give the world something to look forward to."
The tour comes in support of Durk's upcoming LP Almost Healed. The Chicago native recently pushed back his album's release date to May 26 after he released his latest single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole. Meanwhile, this will be NLE Choppa and DD Osama's first tour since they both released their respective albums. Choppa came through with his Cottonwood 2 LP last month and Osama just dropped his debut project Here 2 Stay. It'll also be 'Yak's first official tour a minute. He recently dropped his new single "No Love For A Thug."
Check out the full schedule for Durk's "Sorry For The Drought Tour" below.
July 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
July 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater *!
July 30 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
August 1 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 3 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
August 4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena *
August 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
August 6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
August 8 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
August 9 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *
August 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center
August 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
August 15 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 16 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
August 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
August 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
August 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
August 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
August 25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
August 26 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *!
August 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 30 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater
September 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
September 2 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheater *!
September 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
September 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
* – Without support from Kodak Black
! – Without support from NLE Choppa