Lil Durk Recruits Kodak Black & More For 'Sorry For The Drought Tour'

"Been gone too long, but I ain’t leaving no more," Durk wrote in his caption. "Sorry For The Drought @kodakblack @nlechoppamusic @ddosama let’s give the world something to look forward to."



The tour comes in support of Durk's upcoming LP Almost Healed. The Chicago native recently pushed back his album's release date to May 26 after he released his latest single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole. Meanwhile, this will be NLE Choppa and DD Osama's first tour since they both released their respective albums. Choppa came through with his Cottonwood 2 LP last month and Osama just dropped his debut project Here 2 Stay. It'll also be 'Yak's first official tour a minute. He recently dropped his new single "No Love For A Thug."



Check out the full schedule for Durk's "Sorry For The Drought Tour" below.



July 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

July 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater *!

July 30 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 1 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 3 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena *

August 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

August 6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

August 8 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

August 9 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

August 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

August 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 15 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 16 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

August 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

August 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

August 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

August 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

August 25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

August 26 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *!

August 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 30 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

September 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

September 2 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheater *!

September 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

September 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

* – Without support from Kodak Black

! – Without support from NLE Choppa