Minnesota Restaurant Named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In The State

By Logan DeLoye

May 23, 2023

The best food is served straight-up. There are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that offer the best food with a nonchalant atmosphere. At these one-of-a-kind locations, the food stands on its own without the help of any fancy decor, drinks, and other amenities that don't have anything to do with the menu. One Minnesota restaurant in particular is known for serving really good food with no frills included in their dining experience.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in all of Minnesota is Al's Breakfast located in Minneapolis.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Minnesota:

"The location of Al’s Breakfast could hardly be more apt: this tiny slice in the wall is in Minneapolis’ Dinkytown neighborhood, and is just as adorable as the location suggests. It claims to be the narrowest diner in Minneapolis, with a width of just 10ft – so skinny, it’s a wonder there’s enough space for the huge breakfasts that have been served up here since 1950. People love the place for its fun, old-timey atmosphere and warm, friendly service."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

