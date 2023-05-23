NOAA Releases Summer Weather Predictions For California

Sunny and 75 days are just on the horizon, well, for most of us. Summer is just around the corner, and the sunshine is already calling our names. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released their annual summer weather predictions for each state, and it looks like its going to be a hot one for most of America! According to a detailed map, roughly half of the country will endure above average temperatures this coming season.

So what exactly does this mean for California? The Golden state is predicted to receive above average temperatures this summer for the most part with the Northernmost portion of the state being hit with higher temperatures than typically expected. There is up to a 40% chance that Southern California will receive above average temperatures, and a 50% chance that Northern California will receive above average temperatures as spring turns into summer.