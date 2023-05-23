NOAA Releases Summer Weather Predictions For Nebraska
By Logan DeLoye
May 23, 2023
Sunny and 75 days are just on the horizon, well, for most of us. Summer is just around the corner, and the sunshine is already calling our names. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released their annual summer weather predictions for each state, and it looks like its going to be a hot one for most of America! According to a detailed map, roughly half of the country will endure above average temperatures this coming season.
So what exactly does this mean for Nebraska? The Cornhusker State is predicted to receive neither above nor below average temperatures as spring turns into summer. There is up to an 80% chance that the Westernmost portion of the state will receive above average temperatures this coming season.
The NOAA also shared a map that depicted the average amount of rain that is predicted to fall across each region this summer. Nebraska is expected to receive a typical amount of rain this coming season, leaning neither above, nor below the state's seasonal average. The Southeastern edge of the state could see wetter conditions than normal. There is a 40% chance that this portion of the state will see more rain this summer than they are used to.