NOAA Releases Summer Weather Predictions For Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

May 23, 2023

Thermometer against sky and sun
Photo: Moment RF

Sunny and 75 days are just on the horizon, well, for most of us. Summer is just around the corner, and the sunshine is already calling our names. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released their annual summer weather predictions for each state, and it looks like its going to be a hot one for most of America! According to a detailed map, roughly half of the country will endure above average temperatures this coming season.

So what exactly does this mean for Nebraska? The Cornhusker State is predicted to receive neither above nor below average temperatures as spring turns into summer. There is up to an 80% chance that the Westernmost portion of the state will receive above average temperatures this coming season.

Photo: NOAA

The NOAA also shared a map that depicted the average amount of rain that is predicted to fall across each region this summer. Nebraska is expected to receive a typical amount of rain this coming season, leaning neither above, nor below the state's seasonal average. The Southeastern edge of the state could see wetter conditions than normal. There is a 40% chance that this portion of the state will see more rain this summer than they are used to.

Photo: NOAA
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.