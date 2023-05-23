Pennsylvania Restaurant Named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In The State

The best food is served straight-up. There are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that offer the best food with a nonchalant atmosphere. At these one-of-a-kind locations, the food stands on its own without the help of any fancy decor, drinks, and other amenities that don't have anything to do with the menu. One Pennsylvania restaurant in particular is known for serving really good food with no frills included in their dining experience.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in all of Pennsylvania is John's Roast Pork located in Philadelphia. This no frills restaurant is known for their amazing cheesesteaks and roast pork sandwiches among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Pennsylvania:

"A number of locations claim to serve the best Philly cheesesteak, but many customers believe John’s Roast Pork is the place. Despite the name, this small, unassuming spot in south Philadelphia is renowned for its cheesesteaks, although the roast pork sandwiches are actually pretty great too. The food is so good that there are often people lining up down the street – and everything tends to sell out by the afternoon."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.