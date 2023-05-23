Ron DeSantis To Announce Presidential Bid On Twitter Spaces With Elon Musk

By Bill Galluccio

May 23, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Attends Iowa GOP Reception In Cedar Rapids
Photo: Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is preparing to announce his bid for the White House on Wednesday (May 24) night, according to a report by NBC News.

Three sources familiar with the plans told the news outlet that DeSantis will make the announcement on Twitter Spaces during a discussion with Elon Musk. The event will start on Wednesday at 6 pm E.T. and will be moderated by David Sacks.

DeSantis plans to begin campaigning in states with early primaries after Memorial Day.

It is unknown if Musk will formally endorse DeSantis during the event.

DeSantis will enter the race in a strong position with a Republican field that already includes former President Donald Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

DeSantis is currently polling second behind Trump, according to an average of national polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight. Trump continues to have a commanding lead over the other candidates in most polls despite his recent indictment in New York and loss in a civil defamation trial filed by E. Jean Carroll.

