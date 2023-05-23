Summer's nearly here and with the sun shining bright longer each day and the warm weather heating up, the beach may be calling your name.

Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for your summer getaway (Yes — even landlocked states have some incredible beaches too!). According to the site:

"While you may not actually be able to surf at every single one of these beaches, it's pretty incredible that every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun."

So which spot in North Carolina was named the best beach in the state?

Emerald Isle (Outer Banks)

It may not come as much of a surprise given the Outer Bank's reputation as being one of the most underrated summer destinations in America, but Emerald Isle in OBX claimed the top spot as North Carolina's best beach. Here's what RD had to say:

"The Travel Channel reports that 'Emerald Isle is the crown jewel of North Carolina's Crystal Coast. The island is sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean on the south and the Bogue Sound to the north making for calm, crystalline waters perfect for wading and frolicking in the surf.' As if that wasn't enough to tempt you to the southern Outer Banks, you can also 'set off on a coastal boat tour in search of dolphins, local birds, and a glimpse of wild ponies on the barrier islands.' Sold!"

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best beaches around the country.