This Shop Serves Colorado's Best Ice Cream

Ice cream holds a special place in the hearts of Americans. While many say the best time to enjoy this cold treat is during warmer seasons, people are happy to eat some ice cream throughout the year. Luckily, there are many ice cream shops and eateries ready to satisfy your cravings for this popular dessert.

That's why Reader's Digest found the best ice cream in every state. The website states, "That sweet cold perfection in a cone is there for us in so many ways, and we don’t even know who invented ice cream. With that in mind, we’ve scoured the states to find the absolute best ice creams in the U.S.A."

According to writers, Bonnie Brae Ice Cream serves Colorado's best ice cream! Here's why it was chosen:

"Rated best ice cream by Colorado Parent magazine, this Denver-based shop has a huge variety of flavors to choose from. The old-fashioned vinyl seats, red-and-white striped awning, and handwritten menu give visitors a quaint, retro place to stop for a morning, midday, afternoon, or evening snack. While the ice cream is great, the cause they support is even better. Bonnie Brae contributes to the Alpha-1 Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes research to find treatments and a cure for the genetic condition."