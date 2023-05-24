2 Historic Missouri Ice Cream Shops Among The Oldest In America

Whether in a cone, cup or bowl, ice cream is a great way to cool down on a hot summer day or simply treat yourself to a nice sweet snack. While you can find incredible scoops at newer spots with unique flavor combinations, some of the best ice cream can be found at shops that have been around for decades churning out tried-and-true recipes sure to please.

Cheapism searched around the country for the oldest ice cream shops in America, compiling a list of 20 must-try creameries that have managed to stand the test of time and garner generations of customers. Two longtime favorites in Missouri even managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site:

"From shops that have brightened people's days during the Depression to those that opened as far back as the 19th century, each one offers a taste of that delicious history."

So which spots in Missouri are among some of the oldest ice cream shops in the U.S.?

Ted Drewes and Crown Candy Kitchen

Both located in St. Louis, Ted Drewes has been around in for nearly a century while Crown Candy Kitchen has over 100 years of serving yummy ice cream to the community. Here's what the site had to say:

"Ted Drewes has been serving St. Louisans delicious frozen custards and sundaes on Grand Boulevard since 1931. It's since added a second location, started offering 'concretes' — malts so thick you can turn them upside-down without consequence — and made an annual tradition of selling Christmas trees. Don't neglect to enhance your sundae with items from its extensive toppings list."

"This candy shop has been family-owned since its opening by a pair of Greek immigrants, though their descendants have become just as famous for lunch as for desserts — their thick-stacked sourdough sandwiches were even featured on the Food Network. But save room for a homemade chocolate or ice-cream-based beverage, as it's family policy that no one leaves without dessert."

Check out the full list at Cheapism to read up on more of the oldest ice cream shops in the country.