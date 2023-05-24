Billy Joel's Long Island Estate Up For Sale For $49 Million

If you're not already in a "New York State of Mind," you might be after seeing this one-of-a-kind property. Billy Joel is "Moving Out!" The "Vienna" artist recently put his Long Island mansion on the market, and this place has it all. According to Zillow Gone Wild, the 26-acre property features a main house, a beach house, and a 5-bedroom guest house. The main house features 5-bedrooms, 8-bathrooms, a fully-functioning bowling alley, and an indoor pool. Even the guest house has its own pool. As if three houses and a bowling alley isn't enough, the property also has its own helicopter landing pad and boat ramp located off Oyster Bay Harbor.

The property in its entirety is being sold for $49,000,000. Bonnie Y. Williamson of Daniel Gale Sothebys International Reality shared more information about the estate in the Zillow listing.

"This is an EXTRAORDINARY one-of-a-kind Waterfront estate on over 26 acres with 2000+ft of waterfront on Oyster Bay Harbor. The Estate includes a 20,000+ square foot Estate house currently under renovation with an elevator to all floors, plus a 3 bedroom Beach House, in-ground pools, a floating dock and boat ramp on Oyster Bay Harbor, a 3 bedroom guest apartment, a bowling alley and indoor pool, a maintenance house and a 4 bedroom Gate/Guest House with an attached 3 bedroom apartment and an in-ground pool."