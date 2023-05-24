Billy Joel's Long Island Estate Up For Sale For $49 Million

By Logan DeLoye

May 24, 2023

Long Island Gold Coast House
Photo: iStockphoto

If you're not already in a "New York State of Mind," you might be after seeing this one-of-a-kind property. Billy Joel is "Moving Out!" The "Vienna" artist recently put his Long Island mansion on the market, and this place has it all. According to Zillow Gone Wild, the 26-acre property features a main house, a beach house, and a 5-bedroom guest house. The main house features 5-bedrooms, 8-bathrooms, a fully-functioning bowling alley, and an indoor pool. Even the guest house has its own pool. As if three houses and a bowling alley isn't enough, the property also has its own helicopter landing pad and boat ramp located off Oyster Bay Harbor.

The property in its entirety is being sold for $49,000,000. Bonnie Y. Williamson of Daniel Gale Sothebys International Reality shared more information about the estate in the Zillow listing.

"This is an EXTRAORDINARY one-of-a-kind Waterfront estate on over 26 acres with 2000+ft of waterfront on Oyster Bay Harbor. The Estate includes a 20,000+ square foot Estate house currently under renovation with an elevator to all floors, plus a 3 bedroom Beach House, in-ground pools, a floating dock and boat ramp on Oyster Bay Harbor, a 3 bedroom guest apartment, a bowling alley and indoor pool, a maintenance house and a 4 bedroom Gate/Guest House with an attached 3 bedroom apartment and an in-ground pool."

Interior photos of the space depict a music room with a grand piano (for the "Piano Man" himself of course) and other instruments surrounded by huge arch entryways and high ceilings.

Billy Joel
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.