Why March 23rd Matters in Rock History

It’s March 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1985, Billy Joel married model Christie Brinkley. The pair would split up nine years later.

In 1979, Van Halen released their album, Van Halen II.

March 23rd is a big day for U2. In 1997, their album Pop was number one on the album chart and in 2003, they made their Oscar debut, performing at the 75th annual Academy Awards.They played their Oscar-nominated song “The Hands that Built America,” from the film The Gangs of New York.

In 1985, former Creedence Clearwater Revival singer John Fogerty topped the charts with his solo album, Centerfield.

And in 1991, R.E.M. had their first number one album in the U-K with their seventh LP, Out of Time.

