Get ready to see Charlie Puth as you've never seen him before! The hitmaker has kicked off his Charlie The Live Experience Tour and iHeartRadio is giving fans a chance to fly out to see Puth live in Las Vegas.

The special experience, as part of the very first iHeartRadio Access Day, will include flights and hotels for two in Las Vegas, premium tickets to Puth's Las Vegas show on July 8th, and more opportunities to see Puth up close and personal.

If you want to get a sneak peek at what Charlie's show will have in store, the singer-songwriter launched his summer tour last weekend at the 2023 Festival Corona Capital in Guadalajara, Mexico. For the show, Puth sang a mix of new songs from his latest self-titled album as well as his most popular hits like "Attention," "See You Again," and "Light Switch." You won't want to miss your chance to see Charlie Puth this summer before his tour concludes in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre on July 11th.