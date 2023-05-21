Charlie Puth Kicks Off Summer Tour: See The Setlist
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 21, 2023
Charlie Puth is officially on tour! This weekend, the hitmaker warmed up for his forthcoming Charlie The Live Experience Tour by performing at the 2023 Festival Corona Capital in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 20th.
The show looked great based on fan footage from his set. This also marks one of Charlie's first live performances of 2023 since iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2022 in December. For the show, Puth sang a mix of new songs from his latest self-titled album as well as his most popular hits like "Attention," "See You Again," and "Light Switch."
Check out his full setlist at the festival below:
- Charlie Be Quiet!
- Light Switch
- How Long
- We Don't Talk Anymore
- Left and Right
- Suffer
- Done for Me
- That's Hilarious
- BOY
- One Call Away
- Attention
- See You Again
Que chulo está el Charlie Puth— :) (@lazzarock_) May 21, 2023
❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/RUrv2XV74w
On Sunday night (May 21st), Charlie will play one more show in Mexico before heading to the US for a 30-city run starting in Irving, Texas on Wednesday, May 24th, and concluding in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre in July. Fans may even get a sneak peek at new music during this tour. The hitmaker recently revealed that he's working on an all-R&B album which will, "probably be out this year."
Check out the dates for Charlie The Live Experience Tour below:
- May 24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- May 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
- May 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
- May 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- May 31 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
- June 1 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
- June 3 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- June 4 – Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap
- June 6 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
- June 7 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- June 9 – Toronto, ON, CAN @ Budweiser Stage
- June 10 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
- June 12 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
- June 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
- June 15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
- June 18 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- June 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
- June 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- June 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
- June 24 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
- June 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
- June 27 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
- June 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
- June 30 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBA
- July 3 – Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- July 6 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
- July 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
- July 9 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
- July 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre