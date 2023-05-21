Charlie Puth Kicks Off Summer Tour: See The Setlist

Charlie Puth is officially on tour! This weekend, the hitmaker warmed up for his forthcoming Charlie The Live Experience Tour by performing at the 2023 Festival Corona Capital in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 20th.

The show looked great based on fan footage from his set. This also marks one of Charlie's first live performances of 2023 since iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2022 in December. For the show, Puth sang a mix of new songs from his latest self-titled album as well as his most popular hits like "Attention," "See You Again," and "Light Switch."

Check out his full setlist at the festival below: