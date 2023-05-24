Historic Georgia Ice Cream Shop Among The Oldest In America
By Sarah Tate
May 24, 2023
Whether in a cone, cup or bowl, ice cream is a great way to cool down on a hot summer day or simply treat yourself to a nice sweet snack. While you can find incredible scoops at newer spots with unique flavor combinations, some of the best ice cream can be found at shops that have been around for decades churning out tried-and-true recipes sure to please.
Cheapism searched around the country for the oldest ice cream shops in America, compiling a list of 20 must-try creameries that have managed to stand the test of time and garner generations of customers. One longtime favorite in Georgia even managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site:
"From shops that have brightened people's days during the Depression to those that opened as far back as the 19th century, each one offers a taste of that delicious history."
So which spot in Georgia is one of the oldest ice cream shops in the U.S.?
Leopold's Ice Cream
Leopold's has been serving both locals and tourists alike in Savannah since the early 1900s. Though not in its original location, this longtime community staple continues to offer customers a chance to sample classic and unique flavors that you'll be thinking about for years to come.
Leopold's Ice Cream is located at 212 E. Broughton Street in Savannah.
Here's what the site had to say:
"Three brothers from Greece developed the perfect formula for ice cream before opening their iconic Savannah shop. Leopold's closed after the founders' deaths in 1966 but was resurrected by one of their sons in 2004 in a new location but with much of the same old-fashioned equipment. Be sure to try the signature Tutti Frutti; other offerings include unique or rare treats such as rum bisque and lemon custard."
Check out the full list at Cheapism to read up on more of the oldest ice cream shops in the country.