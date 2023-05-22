Unique Ohio Eatery Named One Of America's Top Road Trip Restaurants

Road trips are a great way to see the beauty and expanse of what America has to offer in an a way that is up close and personal, but driving for hours on end is sure to work up an appetite. Fortunately there are plenty of incredible diners, roadside restaurants and highway hidden gems that you can stop at for a bite to eat and sample some of the local flavor of wherever you happen to be at that moment.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of restaurants that are the perfect addition to any road trip around the country, including one restaurant right here in Ohio. According to the site, the list includes a motley crew of fun spots, "from a drive-in serving baked potato-shaped ice cream to an alien-themed truck stop."

So which Ohio eatery was named among the best road trip restaurants in the country?

Buckeye Express Diner

This unique restaurant in Bellville is a destination you simply have to experience for yourself whenever passing through! Housed inside a vintage steam engine car and decorated with Buckeye merch, the restaurant was even named the best diner in the state.

Buckeye Express Diner is located at 810 OH-97 in Bellville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Hop aboard the Buckeye Express (no ticket required) for hearty hot dogs and burgers, just off I-71 between Cleveland and Columbus. The diner is located in a vintage steam engine diner car, towed from Virginia in 2008, but you can sit outdoors if you'd prefer. Customers love the Ohio State Buckeyes football memorabilia, quick service, good prices, and huge servings of fries."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best roadside restaurants perfect for your next road trip.