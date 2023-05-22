Wisconsin Eatery Named One Of America's Top Road Trip Restaurants

Road trips are a great way to see the beauty and expanse of what America has to offer in an a way that is up close and personal, but driving for hours on end is sure to work up an appetite. Fortunately there are plenty of incredible diners, roadside restaurants and highway hidden gems that you can stop at for a bite to eat and sample some of the local flavor of wherever you happen to be at that moment.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of restaurants that are the perfect addition to any road trip around the country, including one restaurant right here in Wisconsin. According to the site, the list includes a motley crew of fun spots, "from a drive-in serving baked potato-shaped ice cream to an alien-themed truck stop."

So which Wisconsin eatery was named among the best road trip restaurants in the country?

Monty's Blue Plate Diner

This popular restaurant in Madison is a destination you simply have to experience for yourself whenever passing through! It was even named the best diner in the state.

Monty's Blue Plate Diner is located at 2089 Atwood Avenue in Madison.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"For hearty vegan food a short drive from I-90 in Madison, pull in at Monty's Blue Plate, a retro gas station-turned-diner. It serves plant-based dishes like banana walnut pancakes, and tofu scramble with mushrooms, onion, spinach, and celery, plus traditional options like corned beef hash, and a bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. You can dine in, carry out, or choose delivery."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best roadside restaurants perfect for your next road trip.