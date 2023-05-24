North Carolina Eatery Named One Of America's Top Road Trip Restaurants

Road trips are a great way to see the beauty and expanse of what America has to offer in an a way that is up close and personal, but driving for hours on end is sure to work up an appetite. Fortunately there are plenty of incredible diners, roadside restaurants and highway hidden gems that you can stop at for a bite to eat and sample some of the local flavor of wherever you happen to be at that moment.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of restaurants that are the perfect addition to any road trip around the country, including one restaurant right here in Arizona. According to the site, the list includes a motley crew of fun spots, "from a drive-in serving baked potato-shaped ice cream to an alien-themed truck stop."

So which North Carolina eatery was named among the best road trip restaurants in the country?

Haywood 209 Cafe

This longtime favorite restaurant outside of Asheville is a destination you simply have to experience for yourself whenever passing through! Haywood 209 Cafe is located at 3360 Crabtree Road in Waynesville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"For an upmarket truck-stop experience, head to Haywood 209 Cafe, a known favorite on the interstate. Visitors rave about the tenderloin beef tips with mushroom gravy, the meatloaf, and the country fried steak. Afterwards, check out the dessert case full of freshly baked pies and cakes."

