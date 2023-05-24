Paige Spiranac Addresses Golfer's Viral Moment At PGA Championship

By Jason Hall

May 24, 2023

Photo: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Social media influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac addressed a viral scene that took place at the PGA Championship over the weekend on the latest episode of her Playing A Round with Paige podcast.

Spiranac, 30, spoke about the heartwarming embrace shared between breakout star Michael Block and his wife, Val, after he completed the 18th hole during the final round on Sunday (May 21), but said it appeared that Val went for a kiss, which instead turned out to be a hug.

“I’m just saying, if I’m on camera and I’m going up to my man, and I’m going in for a hug, and I’m putting my head up, going for a kiss, and they just deny me a kiss in front of all these people on camera, I would be bringing that up later,” Spiranac said (h/t the New York Post). “Not only later that day, but every single day for the rest of our lives until we die. We’ll be laying next to each other on our death bed and be like, ‘Remember that moment you didn’t kiss me on camera?’ That would be the last thing I would ever say.”

Block, 46, a club pro from Mission Viejo, California, placed 15th at the PGA Championship, which included a hole-in-one on the 15th hole during the final round, to earn nearly $300,000 and an automatic exemption in the 2024 tournament. The tournament was ultimately won by Brooks Koepka, who finished at 9 under to win his third career PGA Championship and fifth major title.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.