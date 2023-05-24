Paige Spiranac Addresses Golfer's Viral Moment At PGA Championship

Social media influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac addressed a viral scene that took place at the PGA Championship over the weekend on the latest episode of her Playing A Round with Paige podcast.

Spiranac, 30, spoke about the heartwarming embrace shared between breakout star Michael Block and his wife, Val, after he completed the 18th hole during the final round on Sunday (May 21), but said it appeared that Val went for a kiss, which instead turned out to be a hug.

“I’m just saying, if I’m on camera and I’m going up to my man, and I’m going in for a hug, and I’m putting my head up, going for a kiss, and they just deny me a kiss in front of all these people on camera, I would be bringing that up later,” Spiranac said (h/t the New York Post). “Not only later that day, but every single day for the rest of our lives until we die. We’ll be laying next to each other on our death bed and be like, ‘Remember that moment you didn’t kiss me on camera?’ That would be the last thing I would ever say.”