Another Top PGA Star Joins Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Series

Another major PGA star has joined the Saudi-Funded LIV Golf Series.

Four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka is the latest golf star to commit to the controversial golf event, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday (June 21).

A person briefed on Koepka's decision -- who spoke on the condition of anonymity without authorization to speak on behalf of the tour -- told the AP that the 32-year-old would still be able to compete on the PGA Tour until his first LIV Golf appearance.

The Telegraph in the United Kingdom initially reported Koepka's decision to join the LIV Golf series on Tuesday.

Koepka had previously spoken out against the new league in March 2020, telling the AP that he had "a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players" and added that "money isn't going to change my life."

Earlier this month, the PGA Tour has reportedly suspended all 17 members who competed in the inaugural LIV Golf event, according to a copy of a memo announcing the punishment to players shared by Front Office Sports ahead of the event on June 9.

The announced disciplinary action came just as the 17 members and former members hit their opening tee shots in the inaugural event, which was held at Centurion Club outside of London.

The players suspended include all of the following, with an asterisk listed next to players who informed the PGA Tour that they resigned their membership:

Sergio Garcia *

* Talor Gooch

Branden Grace *

* Dustin Johnson *

* Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer *

* Graeme McDowell *

* Phil Mickelson

Kevin Na *

* Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen *

* Turk Pettit *

* Ian Poulter

Charl Schwartzel *

* Hudson Swafford

Peter Uihlein

Lee Westwood*

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan wrote in the memo. "But they can't demand the same PGA TOUR membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners. You have made a different choice, which is to abide by the Tournament Regulations you agreed to when you accomplished the dream of earning a PGA TOUR card and -- more importantly -- to compete as part of the preeminent organization in the world of professional golf."