Popular Colorado Destination Ranked Among 'Most Dangerous' Places In The US

People consider many things when it comes to finding their next home, including safety. Crime happens just about everywhere, but there's no secret that incidents tend to happen more in metro cities. Some destinations, however, have it worse than others as a new list from U.S. News & World Report revealed. The website released its 2023-2024 list of the "most dangerous places" to live in the country.

"Crime rate can be one of the deciding factors of where families settle down. Based on the metro areas’ murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people, determined by FBI crime reports, these are the most dangerous places to live in the United States," the website wrote about its list.

A popular Colorado destination made the rankings: Denver. Ranking at No. 15, the state capital trumped San Francisco, Houston, Milwaukee, and St. Louis.

According to Common Sense Institute, a non-partisan research organization focused on Colorado's economy, Denver's average monthly crime rate rose by 75% in 2022. Researchers also found that it's one of the worst U.S. cities for motor vehicle theft. The study said the Five Points neighborhood has the most amount of crimes in the Mile High City.

Here are the Top 10 most dangerous places in America:

Memphis, Tennessee Albuquerque, New Mexico Anchorage, Alaska Bakersfield, California Little Rock, Arkansas Chattanooga, Tennessee Corpus Christi, Texas Tulsa, Oklahoma Columbia, South Carolina Kalamazoo, Michigan

Check out the full report on U.S. News' website.