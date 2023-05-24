Ron DeSantis Enters 2024 Republican Presidential Primary

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially entered the 2024 Republican Presidential primary. DeSantis made the announcement during a live discussion on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk.

DeSantis will enter the race in a strong position with a Republican field that already includes former President Donald Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

DeSantis is currently polling a distant second behind Trump, according to an average of national polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight. Trump continues to have a commanding lead over the other candidates in most polls despite his recent indictment in New York and loss in a civil defamation trial filed by E. Jean Carroll.

Trump is polling over 55%, while DeSantis is sitting at 21%. Every other candidate or potential candidate is polling under 10%. None of those polls were conducted before DeSantis made his bid for the White House official.