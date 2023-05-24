The Best Historic Town In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

May 24, 2023

Mountainside of Golden Aspens
Photo: Getty Images

The United States has been around for centuries, meaning there are plenty of smaller towns and cities that stood the test of time. These destinations are also open to those wanting to take a step through living history or indulge in the culture. Like any other town or city, these spots offer stellar tourist attractions, restaurants, natural landscapes, nearby state and national parks, and other neat draws.

If you're a history buff or want to spice up your travel plans, ShermansTravel pinpointed the best historic town in every state. The list includes seaside communities, under-the-radar retreats, old mining towns, fishing villages, well-known cities, and much more.

According to writers, Colorado's best historic town is Mancos! Here's why it was chosen:

"Mancos was founded in 1894 and is still thriving today. Don't miss the 1910-era Mancos Opera House (which has been restored to its former glory) and the Mancos Time Tribune building (which now serves as a community art center). When hunger strikes, head to the downtown business district, where you can eat and drink your way through town. The Columbine Bar & Grill – which is one of the oldest continually operating bars in the state – is a must."

Need more vacation ideas? Check out the full list on shermanstravel.com.

