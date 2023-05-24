Summer is just around the corner and what better way to ring in the sunshine season than with a single, double, or triple-scoop ice cream cone from the cutest shop around? If you're in the mood for a sweet treat and are searching for the perfect way to beat the heat this season, look no further than the best ice cream shop in California! Regardless of your preferences, this shop is known for crafting a wide variety of flavors using the freshest ingredients, and providing the most delicious toppings!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best place to get ice cream in California is at McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams located in Santa Barbara.

Here is what Readers' Digest had to say about the best place to get ice cream in the entire state:

"With nearly 70 years of experience, McConnell’s has perfected ethically sourced, slow-churned ice cream, available to anyone lucky enough to be in Santa Barbara. Flavors like Turkish coffee, eureka lemon and marionberries, chocolate-covered strawberries, and peppermint stick pack an extra flavor punch. Best of all, this southern California staple ships to almost every state. (Sorry, Alaska!) You can pick apples in every state, though."

