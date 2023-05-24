Summer is just around the corner and what better way to ring in the sunshine season than with a single, double, or triple-scoop ice cream cone from the cutest shop around? If you're in the mood for a sweet treat and are searching for the perfect way to beat the heat this season, look no further than the best ice cream shop in Illinois! Regardless of your preferences, this shop is known for crafting a wide variety of flavors using the freshest ingredients, and providing the most delicious toppings!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best place to get ice cream in Illinois is at Black Dog Gelato located in Chicago.

Here is what Readers' Digest had to say about the best place to get ice cream in the entire state:

"Chicago residents and visitors won’t have to travel far to try the Italian-style ice cream at Black Dog Gelato, which has four locations, in Ukrainian Village, Roscoe Village, and Downtown. The gelato comes on a stick with plenty of topping options, and visitors can choose from eccentric flavors including Cucumber Rosewater Sorbet, Goat Cheese Cashew Caramel, and Blueberry French Toast."

