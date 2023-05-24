Summer is just around the corner and what better way to ring in the sunshine season than with a single, double, or triple-scoop ice cream cone from the cutest shop around? If you're in the mood for a sweet treat or are searching for the perfect way to beat the heat this season, look no further than the best ice cream shop in Texas! Regardless of your preferences, this shop is known for crafting a wide variety of flavors using the freshest ingredients, and providing the most delicious toppings!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best place to get ice cream in Texas is at Amy's Ice Creams located in Houston and San Antonio.

Here is what Readers' Digest had to say about the best place to get ice cream in the entire state:

"Locals will emphatically tell you that Amy’s in Austin is the best place in the Lone Star State for ice cream. For 30 years, Amy’s has created more than 1,000 flavors, 350 of which are in a daily rotation, with what seems like just as many topping options. You can’t not go big in Texas, so travelers should swing by this groovy shop. There are also stores in Houston and San Antonio."

For a continued list of the best ice cream shops across the country visit rd.com.