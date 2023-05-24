The Cure Surprise Fans With New Single During Concert

By Logan DeLoye

May 24, 2023

The Cure at the Hollywood Bowl
Photo: Los Angeles Times

The Cure recently debuted a new single live in concert, and we couldn't be more excited! The "Just Like Heaven" standouts performed at The Hollywood Bowl this week, and fans got to experience the single live for the first time ever! According to Consequence of Sound, "Another Happy Birthday," has been an idea since 1997. That year, frontman Robert Smith mentioned that he was working on a single with the same title to be included in "a B-sides and rarities collection," but it was never released. Now, 25 years later, we all get to hear it for the first time.

The single stands out to describe the pain one feels during each passing birthday of a lost loved one. Smith sings, "I try to keep you close, alive in my heart. Though with no one there to hold me, i'm coming apart. And your birthday is the worst day. I'm singing to a ghost. Happy birthday...I forget how it goes."

The "Fascination Street" artists are currently working on their upcoming album, Songs of a Lost World, as they tour through the United States. They will be taking the stage in Los Angeles and San Francisco this week before traveling to Portland to kick off next week's shows.

The Cure
