2 Florida Destinations Named Among America's Best Beach Weekend Getaways
By Zuri Anderson
May 25, 2023
Nothing says summer like some surf and sand. Millions of Americans flock to beaches to sunbathe, hit the waves, or have relaxing hangouts with friends or family. Not all beaches are created equally. Some have sprawling shorelines with stunning views, while others are surrounded by mystical forests and mountains. Regardless, they can make for the perfect vacation.
For those craving some time at the beach, Travel + Leisure has you covered. The travel website found the 15 best destinations for a beach weekend getaway in America.
Two popular Florida spots got the spotlight on the list! The first one is the Florida Keys, which is home to dozens of amazing island communities, quirky activities, and ocean adventures. Here's why it was picked:
"The three-and-a-half-hour drive from Miami to Key West is one of the most scenic journeys any traveler could ever take. With stunning views of the islands and ocean, plus plenty of places to stop for a slice of Key lime pie, this is truly the ultimate beach road trip, and it can be done in a weekend if you live in or around Miami. Once you arrive in Key West, home to some of the prettiest beaches in Florida, you can enjoy the shore, visit the southernmost point in the continental United States, or check out the Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory. Get a room at The Gates Hotel Key West for a bright, airy escape with a rum bar. Finish the day with a seafood dinner and sunset cruise, and you've got a perfect weekend."
Amelia Island was the next one mentioned, attracting all kinds of people thanks to its resorts, golf courses, pristine beaches, and much more. Writers give more insight:
"Located near the Georgia border just north of Jacksonville, Amelia Island is a picturesque barrier island on Florida's Atlantic Coast perfect for an affordable beach vacation. It's home to golf courses and a charming downtown area, and with 13 miles of coastline, there's plenty of space to spread out on the beach. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island is the place to stay for oceanfront luxury accommodations."
Want more travel recommendations? Check out the full list on travelandleisure.com.