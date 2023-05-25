2 Florida Destinations Named Among America's Best Beach Weekend Getaways

Nothing says summer like some surf and sand. Millions of Americans flock to beaches to sunbathe, hit the waves, or have relaxing hangouts with friends or family. Not all beaches are created equally. Some have sprawling shorelines with stunning views, while others are surrounded by mystical forests and mountains. Regardless, they can make for the perfect vacation.

For those craving some time at the beach, Travel + Leisure has you covered. The travel website found the 15 best destinations for a beach weekend getaway in America.

Two popular Florida spots got the spotlight on the list! The first one is the Florida Keys, which is home to dozens of amazing island communities, quirky activities, and ocean adventures. Here's why it was picked:

"The three-and-a-half-hour drive from Miami to Key West is one of the most scenic journeys any traveler could ever take. With stunning views of the islands and ocean, plus plenty of places to stop for a slice of Key lime pie, this is truly the ultimate beach road trip, and it can be done in a weekend if you live in or around Miami. Once you arrive in Key West, home to some of the prettiest beaches in Florida, you can enjoy the shore, visit the southernmost point in the continental United States, or check out the Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory. Get a room at The Gates Hotel Key West for a bright, airy escape with a rum bar. Finish the day with a seafood dinner and sunset cruise, and you've got a perfect weekend."