You don't have to fly halfway across the world to Italy to find incredible pasta, lovingly made and mixed with fresh, flavorful ingredients for a dish you'll never forget. You don't even have to leave the state!

Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood searched around the country to find the most amazing pasta you can get this side of the Atlantic, compiling a list of the best pasta dish in each state, from "creamy carbonara or spaghetti in silky red sauce" to "inventive creations and new takes on the classics."

So which restaurant serves up the best pasta in Arizona?

Pizzeria Bianco

This Phoenix restaurant known for its pizza also serves up incredible pasta dishes, with the beef bolognese being named the best of the best in the entire state. Pizzeria Bianco has several locations around Phoenix. Find your nearest one by checking out the website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about Arizona's best pasta:

"Better known for his Italian pizzas, chef Chris Bianco also knows how to serve up a mean plate of pasta. Available at the Town and Country location of Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, the house-made pappardelle pairs wonderfully with the rich grass-fed beef bolognese... It might seem simple, but this dish is packed with unbelievable flavor — a true joy for the senses."

