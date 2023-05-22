Historic Arizona Eatery Named One Of America's Top Road Trip Restaurants

Road trips are a great way to see the beauty and expanse of what America has to offer in an a way that is up close and personal, but driving for hours on end is sure to work up an appetite. Fortunately there are plenty of incredible diners, roadside restaurants and highway hidden gems that you can stop at for a bite to eat and sample some of the local flavor of wherever you happen to be at that moment.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of restaurants that are the perfect addition to any road trip around the country, including one restaurant right here in Arizona. According to the site, the list includes a motley crew of fun spots, "from a drive-in serving baked potato-shaped ice cream to an alien-themed truck stop."

So which Arizona eatery was named among the best road trip restaurants in the country?

Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In

This retro restaurant with Americana decor in Seligman is a destination you simply have to experience for yourself whenever passing through! It was even named the best diner in the state. Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In is located at 301 AZ-66 in Seligman.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"This historic roadside stop on the former Route 66 in Seligman is a must-visit. It dates back to the 1950s, is constructed from scrap wood, and out front you'll find a 1936 Chevrolet hardtop decorated with a Christmas tree. Food-wise, the green chili burger, fries, and a shake are what to order."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best roadside restaurants perfect for your next road trip.