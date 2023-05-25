You don't have to fly halfway across the world to Italy to find incredible pasta, lovingly made and mixed with fresh, flavorful ingredients for a dish you'll never forget. You don't even have to leave the state!

Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood searched around the country to find the most amazing pasta you can get this side of the Atlantic, compiling a list of the best pasta dish in each state, from "creamy carbonara or spaghetti in silky red sauce" to "inventive creations and new takes on the classics."

So which restaurant serves up the best pasta in Georgia?

BoccaLupo

This Atlanta restaurant serves up incredible pasta dishes, with the black spaghetti being named the best of the best in the entire state. The unique pasta may look unnerving at first, but it actually gets its dark color from squid ink and pairs nicely with the shrimp and spicy sausage served with it.

BoccaLupo is located at 753 Edgewood Avenue NE in Georgia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about Georgia's best pasta.

"A recipe developed by BoccaLupo's chef Bruce Logue, the black spaghetti dish is unlike any other pasta you've tried before. The intense black color comes from squid ink and the sauce is a real treat, made with hot Calabrian sausage for a hint of heat and spice, red shrimp, and scallions, Customers say it's a winning combination."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best bowls of pasta around the country.