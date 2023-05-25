Lizzo Performs Must-See Tribute To Tina Turner
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 25, 2023
Lizzo hit the stage last night (May 24th) on 'The Special 2our' just hours after the world found out we had lost one of music's biggest icons, Tina Turner. During her show in Pheonix, Arizona, Lizzo took a moment to share some powerful words about the Queen of Rock 'N' Roll. "Today we lost an icon," she said, "and I haven't allowed myself to cry. I don't want to right now because I'd much rather celebrate what an incredible legend Tina Turner is and always will be."
"As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock 'N' Roll," Lizzo said as the crowd roared. "And remember this: There would be no rock n roll without Tina Turner," she repeated into the mic several times.
Following her passionate speech, Lizzo's dancers joined her onstage for a rousing rendition of one of Turner's biggest hits, "Proud Mary." Fans took to the comments section to praise Lizzo for the moving tribute, many saying it gave them "goosebumps" and "chills." "This would have been the best place to be last night for any Tina fan!" one user gushed. "Thank you Lizzo for continuing to rock out with Tina’s spirit!!"
After a spokesperson announced that Tina Turner had passed away in her home after a long illness, massive stars took to social media to process the heartbreaking news. Beyoncé shared a tribute on her website writing, "My beloved queen, I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.”