Lizzo Performs Must-See Tribute To Tina Turner

Lizzo hit the stage last night (May 24th) on 'The Special 2our' just hours after the world found out we had lost one of music's biggest icons, Tina Turner. During her show in Pheonix, Arizona, Lizzo took a moment to share some powerful words about the Queen of Rock 'N' Roll. "Today we lost an icon," she said, "and I haven't allowed myself to cry. I don't want to right now because I'd much rather celebrate what an incredible legend Tina Turner is and always will be."

"As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock 'N' Roll," Lizzo said as the crowd roared. "And remember this: There would be no rock n roll without Tina Turner," she repeated into the mic several times.