Lizzo & Her Flute Took Over 2023 Met Gala With Surprise Performance: WATCH

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo gave a surprise performance at the 2023 Met Gala! On Monday, May 1st, the superstar took over the Temple Of Dendur in the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a set that included Mozart, renditions of some of her biggest hits, and a flute duet with esteemed Irish flutist Sir James Galway. The Grammy winner sparkled in a mirrored Fendi coat with a sliver Yitty body suit underneath. Here's how Vogue described the performance:

"Opening with an interlude from Mozart’s The Magic Flute—because what is a Lizzo show without her trusty flute?—she moved on to an instrumental cover of “Truth Hurts” and high-energy renditions of “Cuz I Love You” and “Good as Hell.” Then, it was a spirited duet of “Flight of the Bumble Bee” with the esteemed Irish flute player Sir James Galway—and, to close out the night, performances of “Juice” and “About Damn Time.” Would it surprise you to learn that the crowd went absolutely wild?"

Short videos of Lizzo's performance at the exclusive fashion event have surfaced. Before surprising the star-studded guests, Lizzo walked the Met Gala red carpet wearing a custom Chanel dress to fit the theme for this year's event: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Other attendees included Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, the Kardashian-Jenners, and many more. You can check out all of the must-see looks from fashion's biggest night at iHeartRadio.com!

@voguemagazine

After a red carpet rife with prim white pearls, big black bows, and plenty of nods to Choupette, Lizzo brought the juice to the MetGala with a stunning surprise performance at the Temple of Dendur inside the @The Met. Head to Vogue.com to see more from the 2023 Met Gala.

♬ original sound - Vogue
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.