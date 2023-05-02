Lizzo & Her Flute Took Over 2023 Met Gala With Surprise Performance: WATCH

Lizzo gave a surprise performance at the 2023 Met Gala! On Monday, May 1st, the superstar took over the Temple Of Dendur in the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a set that included Mozart, renditions of some of her biggest hits, and a flute duet with esteemed Irish flutist Sir James Galway. The Grammy winner sparkled in a mirrored Fendi coat with a sliver Yitty body suit underneath. Here's how Vogue described the performance:

"Opening with an interlude from Mozart’s The Magic Flute—because what is a Lizzo show without her trusty flute?—she moved on to an instrumental cover of “Truth Hurts” and high-energy renditions of “Cuz I Love You” and “Good as Hell.” Then, it was a spirited duet of “Flight of the Bumble Bee” with the esteemed Irish flute player Sir James Galway—and, to close out the night, performances of “Juice” and “About Damn Time.” Would it surprise you to learn that the crowd went absolutely wild?"

Short videos of Lizzo's performance at the exclusive fashion event have surfaced. Before surprising the star-studded guests, Lizzo walked the Met Gala red carpet wearing a custom Chanel dress to fit the theme for this year's event: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Other attendees included Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, the Kardashian-Jenners, and many more. You can check out all of the must-see looks from fashion's biggest night at iHeartRadio.com!