Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In The State
By Sarah Tate
May 25, 2023
You don't have to fly halfway across the world to Italy to find incredible pasta, lovingly made and mixed with fresh, flavorful ingredients for a dish you'll never forget. You don't even have to leave the state!
Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood searched around the country to find the most amazing pasta you can get this side of the Atlantic, compiling a list of the best pasta dish in each state, from "creamy carbonara or spaghetti in silky red sauce" to "inventive creations and new takes on the classics."
So which restaurant serves up the best pasta in Ohio?
Sotto
This Cincinnati restaurant serves up incredible pasta dishes, with the cappellacci with short rib being named the best of the best in the entire state. The ravioli-like dumplings are filled with delicious short rib and paired with a flavorful cream sauce.
Sotto is located at 118 E. 6th Street in Cincinnati.
Here's what LoveFood had to say about Ohio's best pasta.
"You'll find that quite often the simplest pasta dishes are the most effective and Sotto's cappellacci with short rib is no exception. Similar to ravioli, cappellacci is a type of filled pasta that, in this instance, is served in a light cream sauce with shallots and thyme. One of the original Sotto dishes, it's been on the menu since the restaurant opened in 2013 and remains a strong customer favorite."
