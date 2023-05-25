You don't have to fly halfway across the world to Italy to find incredible pasta, lovingly made and mixed with fresh, flavorful ingredients for a dish you'll never forget. You don't even have to leave the state!

Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood searched around the country to find the most amazing pasta you can get this side of the Atlantic, compiling a list of the best pasta dish in each state, from "creamy carbonara or spaghetti in silky red sauce" to "inventive creations and new takes on the classics."

So which restaurant serves up the best pasta in Wisconsin?

Ristorante Bartolotta

This Milwaukee-area restaurant serves up incredible pasta dishes, with the uovo in raviolo being named the best of the best in the entire state. This unique dish is only available certain times of the year, but is definitely worth a try when it comes back to the menu.

Ristorante Bartolotta is located at 7616 W. State Street in Wauwatosa.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about Wisconsin's best pasta:

"Owned by renowned chef Paul Bartolotta, Ristorante Bartolotta serves some exceptional pasta. His signature uovo in raviolo dish is only on the menu during the truffle season, but it's well worth seeking out. The large raviolo is filled with spinach, ricotta and egg yolk, cooked to a runny consistency. Finished wit Parmesan and brown butter, it's indulgent and rich, just like pasta should be."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best bowls of pasta around the country.