Elon Musk's Brain Chip Company Gets Approval To Start Human Trials

Billionaire Elon Musk's company Neuralink received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to conduct its first-in-human clinical study involving its brain implant called the Link on Thursday (May 25), CNBC reports.

The company said the Link aims to help patients with severe degenerative diseases regain their ability to communicate using only neural signals, such as moving cursors and typing with their minds.

“This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people,” the company wrote in a tweet shared on Thursday.