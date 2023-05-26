Georgia Town Named The Best Historic Town In The State

By Sarah Tate

May 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

With a history dating back centuries, America has a storied past that you can learn even more about in some pretty unique places. Shermans Travel knows how dedicated history buffs are to learning more about the past and how it influenced where America is today, so it looked for some of the oldest places around the country and compiled a list of the best historic town in each state, from gold mining towns out west to revolutionary sites that date back to America's founding.

So which Georgia town was named the best historic in the state?

Dahlonega

This small northern Georgia town was the site of the first major gold rush in the U.S., according to its website. It was even named one of America's most beautiful mountain towns.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Dahlonega is a former gold mining town, and travelers can learn more about its past by visiting the Dahlonega Gold Museum Historic Site and the Crisson Gold Mine. After, grab a bite at Capers on the Square or 19° North Seafood & Grill. Oenophiles will want to check out The Dahlonega Wine Trail, as well."

Check out the full list of each state's most historic town at shermanstravel.com.

